TINGNAN: Eco-friendly na lalagyan ng pizza, chicken wings, patok sa Laguna

Ilan sa produkto ng The BrickOven Café ang pizza at chicken wings na kanilang nilalagay sa mga tampipi at tinatali gamit ang buli at nilalagyan ng bulaklak bilang dekorasyon. Mga larawan mula sa The BrickOven Café.

MAYNILA — Patok ngayon ang eco-friendly na mga lalagyan ng pizza at chicken wings sa The BrickOven Café sa Pila, Laguna.

Ayon kay Dennise Porca, may-ari ng naturang negosyo, ang tampipi na lalagyan ng pagkain ay gawa sa pandan leaves mula sa Cavinti, habang ang tali naman, o buli, ay gawa sa palm leaves at nilalagyan nila ng bulaklak sa tuktok bilang dekorasyon.

Kwento pa ni Porca sa ABS-CBN News nitong Lunes, nagsimula silang gumamit ng tampipi nang maubusan sila ng karton nitong Hunyo.

"The idea of using tampipi for our pizzas came when we were running out of carton boxes, and we needed to go to Manila to get supplies. Getting supplies to Manila will incur additional expenses and consume time, so we thought that we should find boxes near our area," sinabi ni Porca sa ABS-CBN News.

"We have a property in Cavinti, Laguna built of scrap materials. And pandan leaves are abundant in the place and Cavinti is known for weaving. So we tried making one box, which we used for my dad's birthday last June," dagdag pa niya.

Natuwa naman ang mga customer nila sa kanilang kakaibang packaging.

"The packaging was deeply appreciated by our customers since it was presentable and eco-friendly. ... They were shocked seeing tampipi as pizza boxes. According to them, it was a brilliant and innovative idea," ani Porca.

"Ordering our pizza is like a great experience, according to them, as they we able to taste the goodness of our pizza and experience the richness of Filipino culture, and at the same time helping the environment," dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Porca, maaaring magamit muli ang mga tampipi para makatipid sila at makatulong din sa kalikasan.

"The cost of tampipi box is quite higher compared to ordinary carton box. We have option where customer can choose between tampipi or carton. But the idea of using tampipi is for our customers to have a regular pizza container which they can bring to us or give to our delivery guys when ordering new pizza, and they get 3% discount," aniya.

"Also, there is a growth of using disposable food packaging due to takeaways during this pandemic. With the tampipi boxes, people can reuse it as food container when they order food for takeout. Some reuse the tampipi box as storage."

Maaaring sumangguni sa Facebook page ng The BrickOven Café para sa mga order.