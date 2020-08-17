'So ready for myself': Adele credits this book for changing her life

Adele revealed that a book is one the reasons why her life changed for the better.

The singer, who took social media by storm early this year for her weight loss transformation, shared a cover of the book "Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living" by Glennon Doyle on Instagram over the weekend.

She said she felt "so ready for myself" after reading the book, "as if I just flew into my body for the very first time."

"If you're ready, this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," she told her 38.5 million Instagram followers.

"Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you'll want to refer back to it, trust me!" she added.

Adele went on to share some of the things she learned from the book.

"I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness, and freedom! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us Cause I didn't! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!" she said.

Read her post below: