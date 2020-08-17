'So happy for you!' Friends gush over dating moments of Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey in London

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey continue to spend quality time together in London, and their friends and fans could not help but gush over their sweet moments.

On Sunday, the former Miss Universe gave a glimpse of their visit to the Millennium Bridge as she gave an update to her Instagram followers about her life in London amid the pandemic.

"In London, you are allowed to walk outside and it's not mandatory to wear a mask outdoors, but we wear masks anyway!" she said.

Commenting on the post, friends across different industries expressed their happiness for Wurtzbach's relationship with Jauncey.

"So happy for you!" said Miss World 2013 Megan Young, who got married to her long-time boyfriend, actor Mikael Daez, early this year.

"Lovebirds!" remarked Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, who was mentored by Wurtzbach.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan left heart emojis as she showed her support for her former roommate and Miss Universe batchmate.

Actress Pauleen Luna, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, stylist Liz Uy, former beauty queen Christi McGarry, sports reporter Dyan Castillejo, host Janeena Chan, and makeup artist Mickey See similarly approved of the new romance through the comments section of the post.

Jauncey, for his part, shared a photo of him and Wurtzbach drinking beer at a gastropub in London.

"London weekends with Pia. Pints and planning a very special birthday week," he added.

Jauncey, a US-based entrepreneur, flew to London as Wurtzbach visited her sister's family.

The two officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.