Online initiative aims to give laptops to deserving but underprivileged students

MANILA -- Three owners of a travel agency have started an online initiative amid the novel coronavirus pandemic to help provide laptops to students in need.

Mariko David, Marie Bartolome, and Sheila Borongan are the people behind the Wagi Project, which accepts cash donations as well as items for online bids to raise funds for laptops for students.

The group first donated their two company laptops as their operations have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

These went to a Grade 11 student from Laguna and a second-year college student from Cavite.

Since its launch early this month, the Wagi Project has been welcoming not just applications from students but also nominations and referrals, as well as donors in cash and kind.

Know more about the group through excerpts from David's interview with ABS-CBN News below:

Q: Can you tell us something about yourself and your team, and why you decided to start the Wagi Project?

"I'm Mariko David, a real estate broker together with my two friends, Marie Bartolome and Sheila Borongan, who are bank officers in different financing institutions. We have our travel agency, Midorii Travel & Tours, but due to the current situation we have decided to put on hold our operations until December this year.

"I have seen a trending hashtag on Twitter, #PisoParaSaLaptop. There are several students there who posted their GCash accounts. However, I was thinking, who can streamline or check their authenticity? Since some are using usernames and oftentimes no photos of their faces, it can be prone to scamming.

"Also, we wanted to help despite the reality that everyone is also having a hard time and unstable finances so we have decided to put up 'The Wagi Project' which connotes being victorious for both nominees and donors if we will help one another."

Q: Can you take us through the process of putting up this initiative, including the challenges that came with it?

"We started by creating a page where we can put up our personal items for bidding under 'Bid For A Cause' in order to raise funds for a basic laptop. From that initial step, it birthed to different donors who gave their pre-loved or unused items that we can sell.

"Since we had just started last August 2, it is not that easy to promote our cause since we have no beneficiaries yet. We had two pre-loved laptops on hand that we can share to two deserving students... However due to the ongoing MECQ, delivery of the laptops has been challenging. We try to find ways and they received it last August 8, Saturday."

Q: How do you screen the students and beneficiaries? How is the selection process?

"They can nominate themselves or nominate someone... We have our database of the nominees and we filter them as to their submission of proofs and stories. "

"Once we were able to identify those who are really in need based on the following criteria -- family background/status, academic excellence (honors and scholarships), efforts/initiatives for his or her education, support of community, and access to Internet -- then we will schedule an online interview with the selected nominees."

Q: What are the goals/targets you have in mind for the Wagi Project, at least for the next few months? What are some of the steps you've taken to meet these objectives?

"At least we can give 5 more laptops until December to another five deserving beneficiaries. Currently, we are receiving nominations from different parts of the Philippines. We are targeting to give cash grants to those who will not be receiving laptops.

"For our third laptop, we received cash donations as well and we have raised 48% of the targeted funds as of August 12."

Q: Can you share a message to the students you want to help with your project, and the public to encourage them to support the Wagi Project?

"For the students, never lose hope. It may be hard but let's keep going. There are several people with good hearts out there who care for them and will help them achieve their dreams if they will help themselves as well.

"For the supporters, let us promote hope and shed light to those who are in need. In our own little ways, we can make a better nation and we can do so much with the help of bayanihan. Bid and buy, donate items, or share your spare [cash]."