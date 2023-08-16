Heads up, Hallyu fans! A free fair on K-culture is set to take place at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong from August 19 to 21.

In a press release sent Wednesday to ABS-CBN News, Shangri-La Plaza said the HallyUniverse fair would take place at its Red Carpet Cinema.

The activities include talks on academic opportunities in South Korea courtesy of the Global Korea Scholarship Philippines Alumni Association, the University of the Philippines (UP) Korea Research Center, and UP Department of Linguistics.

There will also be games hosted by YouTube content creator Jinho Bae and merchants selling fan merchandise, while local fan clubs of K-pop and K-drama stars will organize their own booths, among other activities.

A "random play dance" — where fans can show off their moves to K-pop songs — is also scheduled to happen on the first day, according to the press release.

On August 20 and 21, there will be a screening of the space film "The Moon," which stars D.O of K-pop group EXO.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

