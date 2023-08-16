New musical 'Silver Lining' to be staged in October

Handout

MANILA -- Theater fans in the metro can look forward to a brand new musical about hope and redemption this October.

Presented by Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes Inc., "Silver Lining" will run for six shows from October 20 to 22 and October 27 to 29 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza in Makati.

It is written by Galerie Joaquin's Jack Teotico (music and lyrics) and Palanca awardee Joshua Lim So (book and lyrics), and will be directed by Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) artistic director Maribel Legarda ("Rak of Aegis," "Care Divas").

Vince Lim (PETA's "Walang Aray"), meanwhile, is in charge of musical direction, arrangement, and additional music.

Cast members have yet to be announced, but organizers said tickets will be on sale starting in September.

The official synopsis for "Silver Lining" reads:

"Three friends from an exclusive boys' high school now on their senior years have gotten together to form a band for their golden anniversary homecoming. They've pulled together their wives and teenage kids to join the band but after rehearsing for over a year excited about their performance, they are given notice that due to time constraints, their band can only perform three numbers.

"Saddened by this news, they decided to make a musical instead. As the musical's preparation unfold, memories and past histories of their teenage years and university life unfold. It is a story of rediscovery in two timelines, reliving the turbulent times of the 70s as well as understanding the struggles and conflicts of today's youth. Silver Lining is, after all, a story of hope and redemption."