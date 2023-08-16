MANILA -- For the first time, Kendra Kramer appears on the cover of the local fashion magazine Mega Style.

Photos from the cover shoot were shared on the 14-year-old's Instagram page, which is managed by her parents.

"I'm on a high right now, and super thankful for the opportunity to be on the cover of Mega Style!" Kendra was quoted as saying.

"Enjoyed this shoot so much! Will forever love fashion and....stuffed toys!"

Check out her photos below:

Kendra is the eldest daughter of model Chesca Garcia and former basketball player Doug Kramer.

She has become an influencer of her own, apart from Team Kramer's shared public appearances.

Last year, Kendra was dubbed a younger version of Catriona Gray for her uncanny resemblance to the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder.