Kylie Verzosa stops by Copenhagen for fashion week

Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa recently visited Copenhagen in Denmark for a fashion event.

On Instagram, the former Miss International titleholder said she made a "quick stop" for Copenhagen Fashion Week, sharing photos of her at a boutique.

She did not mention if she was there as a muse, or just to watch the show.

"A quick stop for @cphfw. #copenhagenfashionweek," she wrote in her post.

Verzosa went on to post more photos from her trip, which showed her eating and walking around the city.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Miss International pageant in 2016. She went on to pursue an acting career in the Philippines.

Last year, Verzosa caught the attention of Paris Hilton on social media, with the American socialite praising her outfit.