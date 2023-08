STEVENAGE- A historic moment in the town of Stevenage, England when it celebrated the Barrio Fiesta on Saturday, with the first Filipina town Mayor in Stevenage Myla Arceno, a cardiac rehabilitation specialist in the National Health Service (NHS).

Ambassador and Mrs. Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr., together with Embassy officers and staff, joined the Filipino-British community in Stevenage in their celebration of Barrio Fiesta 2023, championing Philippine culture and traditions.