Catriona Gray greets the ‘madlang people’ in the August 16 live episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned to “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday, more than two years after her stint as a special co-host of the noontime program.

Gray, who co-hosted the ABS-CBN show for a limited time in early 2020, joined the live episode of “It’s Showtime” as a guest judge of the pageant segment Miss Q&A.

She sat alongside fellow beauty queen Nicole Cordoves, who is a regular judge of the contest, and mainstays Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz.

“Sobrang happy ako to be back sa with the ‘Showtime’ family. Na-miss ko kayo,” she said after being introduced.

Before proceeding with the competition, Gray was asked what she believes makes a “queen.” She explained that a true queen is driven by purpose to represent and help others.

“Para sa akin, ang isang reyna ay dapat may dahilan kung bakit nila gusto maging reyna, which means, for me, to represent something or to represent someone. Sana maging spokesperson or representative with a purpose to do something for other people. Iyon ang totoong reyna para sa akin,” she said.

She went on to give the candidates advice on answering questions in interview portions of pageants.

“Para sa akin, what always helps is to speak about what you know or ‘yung mga experience na meron ka, kasi it comes as very genuine and very true to yourself,” Gray said.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

