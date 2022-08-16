PH Travel Mart set to return after 2-year hiatus

(Left to right) PHILTOA first vice president Mary Ann Ong, deputy COO of Tourism Promotions Board Charles Aames Bautista, PHILTOA president Fe Abling-Yu, and PHILTOA second vice president Arjun Shroff. Handout

MANILA -- After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Philippine Travel Mart is set to return as an on-site event this September.

PTM, dubbed as the longest-running interactive tourism expo in the country, was first launched in 1994 by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) under the initiative of the Department of Tourism.

This year's theme is "Safe Travels" and will run from September 30 to October 2 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

"It is with great joy and excitement that we invite everyone to the biggest Philippine Travel Mart to date. We've been waiting for a long time and now is the perfect time to travel again, support local businesses, and explore the Philippines and beyond," PHILTOA president Fe Abling-Yu said in a statement.

The 33rd PTM will feature over 200 exhibitions from local and international participants. There will be local tourism zones dedicated to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and Entertainment; Beach, Cruise, and Marine Sports; Cultural and Agro/Farm/Eco-Tourism; and Health, Wellness, and Culinary.

Also available are tour packages for Bali in Indonesia, Siem Reap in Cambodia, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, as well as for Japan, China, and South Korea.

"There are so many reasons to explore the Philippines and our ASEAN neighbors. We hope visitors will find amazing deals at PTM, as well as gain more knowledge about our own country. We have interactive booths highlighting Philippine regions and the biggest among them will be the Mindanao exhibition," said Abling-Yu.

PTM has tapped several lifestyle influencers as its "travel advocates" this year: journalists Queenmelo Esguerra and Marbee Shing Go, Our Awesome Planet blog founder Anton Diaz, and hosts Patty Laurel Filart and Sam YG.

"The Philippines is such a gorgeous country. We are so blessed to be living here and local travel allows everything to be very accessible for all of us," said Laurel-Filart.

"There's just so much to discover so much to explore in the Philippines. Local travel is the best gift you can give yourself," she added.

Related video: