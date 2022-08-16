MANILA -- Lara Quigaman could not help but be overwhelmed with gratitude while she and her husband, Marco Alcaraz, were enjoying the sights in Italy.

The former Miss International admitted that she only used to dream of the things she is experiencing now, as she thanked God for all the blessings she has received.

"When we were in Italy, I had a moment when I had to just stop and say, 'Thank You God!' Being in Italy with my husband, enjoying the sight, the food, the experience and just each other was wow! Those were things that I used to just dream about, you know?" she said in an Instagram post.

"It was a humbling, overwhelming moment to realize how truly good God is, how He gives more than we ask," she added.

Quigaman went on to open up about her humble beginnings, saying she used to commute from Biñan, Laguna to Manila for school.

She said her money was just enough to cover her food and transportation expenses, so she had to be extra careful not to lose it.

"When I used to commute from Biñan, Laguna to UST (University of Santo Tomas) in España, I always only had the exact amount of money for a meal, and enough money to get to school and back home," she recalled. "And so I used to hide my pamasahe in my socks or bra, in case ma-hold-up ang jeep na sinasakyan ko eh makakauwi pa rin ako."

"Before, all I wanted was to be able to go home. But now, we have the resources to travel... To Europe! And even to other places," she continued. "I cannot brag, you know, I acknowledge that all that I have is from God. None of this is because me or my husband or anyone! All I can really say is, thank You, Jesus!"

Quigaman rose to fame after winning the Miss International crown in 2005.

She went on to pursue a career in showbiz and has been married to Alcaraz, who is also an actor, for almost 12 years. They have three children.

