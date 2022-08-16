KaladKaren gets YouTube's Silver Play Button

KaladKaren shows her Silver Play Button from YouTube. Screengrab from KaladKaren's vlog

MANILA -- Celebrity impersonator KaladKaren turned emotional upon receiving her own Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The award is given to YouTube channels with 100,000 subscribers.

In her latest vlog, KaladKaren said the Silver Play Button is one of the best birthday gifts she has ever received, as she reminded the public that nothing is impossible with hard work.

"This is one of the best birthday gifts na natanggap ko because I really worked hard para lang makapag-produce ng magagandang content para sa inyo," said KaladKaren, whose real name is Jervi Li.

"So maraming-maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nag-subscribe at sa lahat po ng nanonood ng mga content ko. I always make sure na kapupulutan niyo ng aral, it's inspiring, it's empowering, and of course it's fun at the same time," she added.

"Isang patunay lamang po na if you work very hard, walang imposible. So sa lahat ng mga bagong YouTubers diyan, push lang kayo nang push, go lang kayo nang go."

KaladKaren rose to fame for impersonating "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila.

Earlier this year, she showed Davila her new home, thanking the broadcaster for helping launch her career.

"I'm very happy where I am at the moment. I’m also very thankful sa inyo rin po. Kung hindi po dahil sa inyo, hindi ko makukuha 'yung mga pangarap ko sa buhay. Kasi pwede mo naman akong i-shut down when I was starting but you supported me," Kaladkaren said.

"Kung hindi naman dahil sa support mo at sa mga taong tumulong sa 'kin along the way, hindi ko makukuha 'tong kung anong meron ako ngayon," she added.

