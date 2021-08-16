Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, are featured in the latest fashion shoot of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

The former Miss Universe posed in sparkly gowns from Cinco's Fall-Winter collection, with the entrepreneur looking dashing in a suit.

Cinco gave a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's photo shoot in his Facebook page over the weekend.

Jauncey, for his part, shared a photo of him with Wurtzbach on Instagram, saying: "Every once in a while she'll get me out of gym shorts & tee shirts."

He also tagged Cinco in his post.

Wurtzbach has been known as one of Cinco's celebrity muses.

Her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which shows her crowning her Miss Universe successor, is wearing a cobalt blue dress by the Filipino designer.

Related video: