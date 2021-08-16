MANILA -- Ayn Bernos has been receiving criticism for joining Miss Universe Philippines, and the TikToker is not taking the issue sitting down.



Over the weekend, Bernos addressed the comment that she "must have a mental health problem" for believing that she stands a chance "against taller, smarter, and more beautiful women."

She began by saying she is aware she does not fit the beauty queen mold, and that is exactly why she is competing in Miss Universe Philippines.

"Let me clarify one thing. I did not join Miss Universe Philippines because I believed I was the beauty standard. I joined it because I know I'm not, and it's about time girls like me are allowed to try to," she said in an Instagram Stories post, which was shared on local pageant websites.

Bernos went on to share that she wants to represent "kids out there who see themselves in me."

"Every time I start doubting myself, I always go back to my purpose: I needed someone like me on stage when I was younger. I did not feel represented. So now that I can do it for the next generation, why wait?" she said.

"If I tell myself I'm not good enough, then I'm telling them I'm not good enough. I refuse to do that, so I represent," she stressed. "Thank you to those who understand and believe."

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

