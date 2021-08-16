Liza Soberano was put in the hot seat when she was featured in Metro.Style’s “Take 10” video where she was asked a range of questions from her current LSS, to being a K-pop fan, and even her fashion picks.

At the start of the interview, Soberano said she was feeling “excited” about the photo shoot where she channeled her title character in the hit animated series “Trese.”

She also confessed that she could not stop listening to Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” lately, and that she is more into horror movies despite having starred in a string of romantic-comedy films.

Moreover, Soberano said she first became a K-pop fan in 2010 because of Girls’ Generation but her love for Korean pop culture was reignited in 2018 because of BTS.

When it comes to fashion, Soberano thinks the little black dress will never ever go out of style, while her go-to outfit at home during the lockdown is a pair of sweatpants.

Soberano likewise revealed that one of the things she discovered about herself while being stuck at home due to the pandemic is that she could sleep for one whole day if she wanted to.

Meanwhile, her favorite line from “Trese” goes something like “there are monsters in real life but they don’t look like monsters.”

Little did people know that the Kapamilya actress is also gamer and she loves playing Mobile Legends.

As for her message to the younger generation, she said: “Time is precious. Time is everything. They may not think about it right now because they feel like they have an unlimited amount of time but you can never really tell.”

To close the interview, Soberano shared that her favorite Metro cover is the one that she shot in the United States because “it was very close to home.”

Soberano’s most recent Metro pictorial marks her first decade in showbiz.

Ten years since her TV debut, Soberano is now “one of the brightest, most in-demand young actresses in the country,” Metro said of its cover muse.

“Of course, she knows she still has a long way to go in terms of the roles she’s breathed life into, and she wishes to be given more opportunities for her to push the envelope.”