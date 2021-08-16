Hyun Bin is LazMall's first regional brand ambassador

Handout

MANILA -- South Korean actor Hyun Bin is the first regional ambassador for LazMall, Lazada's selection of authorized brands and distributors.

Mary Zhou, chief marketing officer of the Lazada Group, said Hyun was selected for his "genuine personality and extraordinary dedication to his craft," and for being respected by fans across the globe.

The actor is known for his roles in "Crash Landing on You," "Secret Garden," "Memories of the Alhambra," and "The Negotiation."

"I'm very happy to be joining the Lazada family and connecting with fans in Southeast Asia as LazMall's first regional brand ambassador," Hyun said in a statement released by Lazada.

"I wish everyone good health and hope you stay safe until we can meet again in person," he added.

Hyun is set to headline a short film that will mark LazMall's third anniversary, as well as the e-commerce platform's upcoming 9.9 sale.

