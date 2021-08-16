MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

FOODPANDA TAPS ANNE CURTIS AS AMBASSADOR

Handout

Delivery app Foodpanda has tapped Anne Curtis as its latest celebrity ambassador.

The Kapamilya star considers Foodpanda as a big help for busy moms like her, saying the platform helps her get food and other essentials delivered to her doorstep.

Meanwhile, Foodpanda is offering deals this August, such as 10% off on Heat and Nom items, up to 30% off on breakfast food, and up to 30% off on fresh produce.

Those who key in PMARTFREEDEL can enjoy free delivery until August 31 for a minimum order of P499, while the SHOPSCASHLESS gives P50 off on online payments at Foodpanda shops.

Other codes include SHOPSCASHLESS (P50 off on online payments at all shops), SHOPSGROCERIES (10% off on groceries), FPSHOPSFINDS (10% off from selected shops), and MORESHOPS (10% off on non-grocery items).

More details are available on Foodpanda's app and social media pages.

BISTRO GROUP OFFERS BUY 1, GET 1 PROMO

Handout

The Bistro Group is offering a buy one, get one promo exclusively on its app and website.

Customers can download the Bistro Delivers app on Google Play and App Store or visit the website of The Bistro Group to have their orders delivered straight to their homes.

The Bistro Group is home to 19 restaurant concepts that serve burgers, ribs, pasta, pizza, sushi, dim sum, steaks, chicken wings, Korean barbecue, and more.

More details are available on The Bistro Group's social media pages.

BURGER KING'S NEW LOOK LAUNCHED IN PH

Handout

After more than 20 years, Burger King dons a new look featuring a fresh color palette and a fun font.

In the Philippines, the recently launched branch in Balanga, Bataan is the first to embrace Burger King's new look.

The fast food chain aims to roll out the makeover in restaurants across the country once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

CHOWKING OFFERS IMPROVED ASADO SIOPAO

Handout

Chinese fast food chain Chowking is offering an improved version of its Chunky Asado Siopao, promising to satisfy Filipinos' 3:30 p.m. merienda time cravings.

The best-selling siopao now has a meatier and chunkier filling, without the need for extra sauce.

It is available for takeout and delivery via Chowking's hotline and website, as well as through Grab and Foodpanda. Prices are at P39 each, and P115 for a box of three.

CRIMSON HOTEL OFFERS TAKEOUT, DELIVERY ITEMS

Handout

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City is offering signature dishes and new menu selections for takeaway and delivery.

Among these are Cafe Eight's Thai's the Limit (Thai Shrimp Cake, Pomelo Salad, Thai Grilled Chicken, Pad Thai, and Sticky Mango Rice good for up to four persons for P1,500); Baker J's breads, all-day breakfast, and French dishes; and Firehouse Pizza's selection of pizzas.

For inquiries and orders, call (02) 886-3222, email dining@crimsonhotel.com, or visit Crimson Hotel Filinvest City's website.

For a minimum order worth P500, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City offers free delivery within Muntinlupa City until August 31. Baker J and Firehouse Pizza are also on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pickaroo, and Delirush.

DEL MONTE KITCHENOMICS LAUNCHES APP

Handout

To keep up with the times, Del Monte Kitchenomics has launched a mobile app, making easy-to-follow recipes more accessible to people of all ages.

Del Monte Kitchenomics started as a direct mail-based customer relationship management program, where registered members were sent recipe cards and cooking tips.

It later on became a television cooking show that has drawn the support of various celebrity culinary experts, including the likes of multi-awarded chef Jackie Ang Po, chef-restaurateur JP Anglo, and thespians Carla Abellana and Eugene Domingo, to name a few.

The Del Monte Kitchenomics App, which is available on Google Play and App Store, enables users to prepare a meal plan, generate a shopping list, and order Del Monte products through Shopee and Lazada.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA'S MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL MOONCAKES

Handout

CELEBRATE THE MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL WITH EDSA

SHANGRI-LA, MANILA’S SUMMER PALACE MOONCAKES

Edsa Shangri-La is offering signature baked mooncakes to usher in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Available until September 21, the mooncakes come in six flavors including white lotus, red bean, mixed nuts, durian, green tea, and black sesame.

Prices are at P1,688+ per box, P388+ per mini mooncake, and P588+ per traditional mooncake.

Customers can enjoy up to 25% savings on bulk orders. Orders of 50 boxes and more get complimentary delivery to one location within Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Greenhills, The Fort, and Makati area.

For inquiries and orders, call (02) 8633-8888 or email summerpalace.esl@shangri-la.com.

GINEBRA PARTNERS WITH LUIS MANZANO FOR MIXOLOGY SERIES

Handout

Ginebra San Miguel launched recently its first-ever online series on YouTube with Luis Manzano as host.

"G-Mix Nation" is an online mixology series that teaches viewers how to be their own bartender at home while raising appreciation for the art of cocktail making.

Manzano is no stranger to bartending as he graduated with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

Ginebra San Miguel has also launched the G-Mix Nation Home Bar Kit, which is available at select supermarkets nationwide and online store LazMart.

New episode of "G-Mix Nation" are released on YouTube every Friday.

LA GERMANIA SHARES RESTAURANT RECIPES

Handout

La Germania recently launched virtual cooking classes in partnership with celebrities and chefs from restaurants in Metro Manila.

In the webinar series, dubbed "Cooking with La Germania: Masterclass," the instructors guided viewers through the step-by step process of how to cook their signature dishes.

Part of the lineup were chef Margarita Fores of Cibo, chef Rolando Laudico of Chef Guevarra's and OK Cafe, and chef Lee Jose of Standard Hospitality Group which manages Yabu and Ippudo.

To those who missed the online sessions, here are some of their recipes:

CHEF LEE JOSE'S OKONOMIYAKI

Ingredients:

Okonomiyaki Batter

- 3/4 cups of water

- 1 tsp Honodashi powder

- 1 cup all purpose flour

- 1/8 tsp iodized salt

- 1/4 tsp sugar

- 1/2 tsp baking powder

- 4 large eggs

- 4 cups of cabbage

- 1/2 cup of tenkasu (tempura flakes)

- 1 tbsp Benishoga (pickled ginger)

- regular sliced bacon

- 4 tbsp spring onions

- 4 tbsp canola oil

Okonomiyaki Sauce

- 1 1/2 tbsp white sugar

- 1/8 tsp salt

- 3 1/2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

- 4 tbsp tomato ketchup

- 2 tbsp Oyster sauce

Assembly

- 1 tbsp cooking oil

- 1 cup Okonomiyaki batter

- 3 slices regular sliced bacon

- 2 tbsp Onomiyaki sauce

- 1 tsp Aonori powder

- 2 tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

- Bonito flakes

- 1 tsp Spring onions

Procedure:

1. Prepare the okonomiyaki batter by chopping the cabbage into 1/2-inch chunks. Do not use the hard core. In a mixing bowl, add water and hondashi powder and whisk to dissolve the hondashi powder. Add the rest of the dry ingredients (flour, salt, sugar and baking powder). Whisk until the batter is smooth, then add the eggs and whisk until fully incorporated in the batter. Add the chopped cabbage, tempura flakes, pickled ginger, and spring onions. You can also add whatever fillings you desire (mushrooms, ham, pre-cooked seafood, etc.) Using a rubber spatula, fold the batter until every ingredient is coated. Cover and keep chilled until ready to cook. This recipe yields 4 portions.

2. For the okonomiyaki sauce, put all ingredients in a bowl and mix until all the sugar has dissolved. Keep in an airtight container and set aside. Keep chilled.

3. Heat up a non-stick pan and add 1 tbsp of oil on medium heat. When the pan is hot, scoop 1 cup of batter and add to the middle of the pan. Using your rubber spatula, gently level out the batter, then cover and let the batter cook a bit for 2 minutes.

4. Remove the cover and lay down 3 slices of bacon on top of the pancake. Cover and cook for 1 minute more, then gently flip the pancake and turn the heat to low. Cover and cook for another 3 minutes, then test for doneness by sticking a knife or chopsticks in the middle of the pancake to test if it’s fully cooked. If the stick or knife comes out clean, it’s cooked.

5. Spread 1-2 tbsp of okonomiyaki sauce on top of the pancake and spread out evenly. Sprinkle the aonori (seaweed powder) and drizzle the Japanese mayonnaise. Top the pancake with bonito flakes and spring onions. Serve right away.

CHEF ROLANDO LAUDICO'S LONG-RI-LONG

Ingredients:

Longanisa Meatballs

- 500g longganisa ground meat

- half cup small white onion, diced

- 2 tbsp fresh basil, chopped

- 2 tbsp fresh Italian parsley

- half cup grated parmesan cheese

- 1 whole egg, beaten

- 1 cup bread crumbs

- half cup milk

- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Creamy garlic salted egg risotto

- 1 cup risotto rice (arborio or any short grain rice)

- 2 tbsp butter

- 1 head of garlic, minced

- 1L chicken stock

- 1 cup of cream

- 2 salter eggs, chopped fine

- sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

- oven dried tomatoes

- 6 whole tomatoes, halved

- sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

- extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

Poached eggs

- 4 eggs

- sea salt

- 4 cups of water

Procedure:

1. To make the longganisa meat balls, begin by mixing bread crumbs and milk together in a cup and let milk absorb for 5 minutes. In a big bowl, take out fresh longganisa meat from the casing (discard casing) and mix all other ingredients together. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to an hour. Form into meatballs and fry using a non-stick pan with 4 tablespoons of olive oil until brown. Place in a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 175C for 10-15 minutes or until meatballs are fully cooked.

2. To make the risotto, heat butter in a saucepan on medium high heat and add minced garlic. Saute for 2 minutes or until garlic is golden in color, then add risotto rice or sticky rice and cook for 2 minutes. Add chicken stock 1 cup at a time and gently stir until liquid has been totally absorbed. Repeat the process until the rice is cooked. Rice should be a bit al dente. Add more stock if needed depending on the type of rice used. Finally, add cream and finely chopped salted egg then cook for another 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh herbs like Italian parsley.

3. For the tomatoes, slice them in half then season with sea salt and pepper. Bake in a 175C oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until tomatoes have dried a bit.

4. For the poached eggs, add water in a small cup then add a pinch or two of sea salt. Break the whole egg and add to the cup being careful not to break the yolks. Place the cup in a microwave for 45 seconds to a minute depending on the power of the microwave. Spoon out poached egg on a paper towel to absorb excess liquid. Repeat the process to the other 4 eggs.

5. For assembly, on a platter or plate, spread salted egg garlic risotto then top with longganisa meatballs, oven dried tomatoes, and poached eggs, and garnish with fresh herbs.

La Germania products are available online through its website, as well as the e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

MAMA SITA TO HOLD 3RD COOK-ALONG SESSION

Handout

On August 20/21, (Canada/Manila), participants who signed up for the third session of the cook-along titled "Filipinized! Featuring Pansit Palabok at iba pa" are in for a treat.

Nina Daza-Puyat will teach two ways of making pansit palabok: one using Mama Sita’s Palabok Mix, and the other from the new edition of the classic recipe book "Let's Cook with Nora" by her mother, Nora Daza.

Participants can also try their hand at cooking the popular Visayan street food chicken inasal, an annatto-tinged grilled chicken marinated in vinegar, calamansi, spiced with lemongrass, and ginger.

For a sweet ending, a modern take on bibingka, called Bibingkrep, will be presented to help make this traditional treat easier to recreate at home.

Bahay Tsinoy Museum's former director and advocate of our Chinese-Filipino heritage, Meah Ang See, will join live and share her knowledge of Chinese-Filipino food.

For more details about the event, visit Mga Kuwentong Pagkain on Facebook or email community@mgakuwentongpagkain.com.

MAYA KITCHEN HOLDS COOKING CLASSES

Handout

The Maya Kitchen is holding online cooking classes via Zoom this August and September.

On August 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Maya Kitchen's Chef Cha will hold an interactive session on creating a meal plan for the family. Priced at P2,500, the class includes a a copy of Maya Kitchen's best-selling menu planning cookbook, "Mix and Match Meals Book 6: Your 4-Week Menu Guide to Easy Gourmet Cooking."

On September 4, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Maya Kitchen's chef instructors will walk participants through on making chicken karaage and ebi and vegetable tempura. This class is also priced at P2,500.

More details are available on Maya Kitchen's website and social media pages. Interested participants may also email contactus@themayakitchen.com.

MIDEA'S MULTIFUNCTIONAL AIR FRYERS

Handout

Midea promises to go beyond fried dishes as it introduces two multi-functional air fryer variants: the 3.5L Mechanical Air Fryer (P6,495) and the 5.5L Digital Air Fryer (P8,495).

The 5.5L Digital Air Fryer, for instance, lets one bake a dessert, reheat, toast, grill, or roast, without a fuss.

Some of Midea's suggested dishes include Bacon-wrapped Asparagus, Homemade Chips, Roasted Savory Chicken, Barbecue, and desserts such as Chocolate Lava Cake and Classic Bread Pudding.

Midea's products are available on the brand's website as well as on Lazada and Shopee and leading appliance stores nationwide.

NESTLE PH RECOVERS 27,000 TONS OF WASTE

Handout

Nestle Philippines has achieved a fresh milestone in tackling plastic waste as it completes its first year of plastic neutrality.



Since August 2020, the company has collected, co-processed, and diverted from the environment over 27,000 metric tons of plastic waste, slightly above the volume of used plastic in the packaging that it has put out in the market over the past year.

The milestone comes as Nestle Philippines marks its 110th year in the country. The company commits to reduce its use of virgin plastics by 1,100 metric tons in 2021, and is looking for more sustainable packaging through its research centers globally.

OLD ORCHARD OFFERS DIETICIAN-NUTRITIONIST APPROVED REGIMEN

Handout

Through the help of a registered nutritionist dietitian practicing integrative and functional nutrition, Old Orchard Cranberry Juice is providing a simple guide on how to practice self-care during the lockdown.

Dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que advised those at home to make time for exercise, citing that there are plenty of options online that require little to no equipment. She said to consider activities that build strength and endurance to enhance muscle building, and kegel exercise to those who have weak pelvic floor muscles.

Que also encouraged consuming more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts, with minimal consumption of animal products. She stressed the importance of fueling up before and after a workout so the body will perform at its best. She said those who only have 5 to 10 minutes before exercise can take Old Orchard Cranberry Juice, which offers an instant energy boost as it contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Meanwhile, Que also advised paying attention to mental health through yoga and pilates, as well as activities like meditation, journaling, coloring, cooking, and gardening.

Old Orchard is available in leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide. More details are available on the brand's Facebook page.