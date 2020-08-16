Books: Renzo Villalon delivers positive vibes in 'One Good Thing a Day'

Lorenzo Miguel Villalon shows off his e-book 'One Good Thing a Day.' Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- It seems like everyone is looking for cheering up these days. “One Good Thing a Day” by first-time author Lorenzo Miguel Villalon delivers positive vibes in waves.

Villalon, an avid motorcycle aficionado and the current bass guitarist of DaPulis, started posting snippets and stories on his social media pages back in 2017. His personal challenge was to write one good thing that had happened every day in what, he says, was a naive hope that if he could put up something positive, perhaps more positive things would come his way.

He treated his posts like little breaths.

“While these stories are deeply personal, they're not about me. Everybody has a favorite food, an odd habit, sometimes a pet, sometimes a significant other. Everyone goes through some form of love, loss, catharsis, self-realization -- these are general human milestones we all experience. And when we focus on a human experience, it's like taking a breath of fresh air," Villalon muses.

While his prose and poetry are available to read for free on his Facebook page, Villalon eventually gave in to his followers’ clamor to collate the posts into a book.

“One Good Thing A Day” is a compilation of his 2017 posts. This was his way to help readers find their own meaning in the madness of the world. On a more practical note, all proceeds from the sales will go through proper channels to help COVID-19 relief operations in the Philippines.

“One Good Thing A Day” is available as an e-book on Amazon or in PDF format on Gumroad for P180.