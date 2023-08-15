Home  >  Life

Jehza Huelar, husband PJ Simon expecting baby girl

Posted at Aug 15 2023 03:57 PM

Jehza Huelar and PJ Simon. Instagram/@jehzahuelar
MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar and her husband, former PBA star PJ Simon, are expecting a baby girl. 

Huelar made the announcement in an Instagram post, which gave a glimpse of their "gender reveal" party for their second child.

It was in 2021 when Huelar and Simon first welcomed a baby boy, named Peter Jeidon. They got married in 2019.

Huelar finished in the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2018. 

