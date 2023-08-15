Jehza Huelar, husband PJ Simon expecting baby girl

Jehza Huelar and PJ Simon. Instagram/@jehzahuelar

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar and her husband, former PBA star PJ Simon, are expecting a baby girl.

Huelar made the announcement in an Instagram post, which gave a glimpse of their "gender reveal" party for their second child.

Friends and fans congratulated the couple, with many of them saying they now have another beauty queen in the family.

It was in 2021 when Huelar and Simon first welcomed a baby boy, named Peter Jeidon. They got married in 2019.

Huelar finished in the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2018.