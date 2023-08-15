'Ibong Adarna' to conclude Ballet Manila's 25th season

Handout

MANILA -- Ballet Manila is ending its 25th season, titled "Of Hope and Homecoming," with a restaging of the award-winning "Ibong Adarna" this week.

A classic 16th century Filipino epic poem, "Ibong Adarna" centers around a mythical bird whose magical voice can cure illnesses. Shows will be held on August 19 and 20 at the Aliw Theater.

"After a three-year hiatus, we’re so excited to let 'Ibong Adarna' take flight once again and show Filipino audiences its captivating beauty as well as bring to fore valuable Filipino traits such as love for family, forgiveness, kindness, and good over evil,” Ballet Manila founder, artistic director, and chief executive officer Lisa Macuja Elizalde said in a statement.

Ballet Manila's "Ibong Adarna," which premiered in August 2017, features choreography by Gerardo Francisco Jr.

It has garnered many awards over the years, such as Best Outstanding Production at the 2017 30th Aliw Awards.

The production was set to go on a national tour in 2020, but plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to "Ibong Adarna" are available at TicketWorld.