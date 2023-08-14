Food shorts: Pork, avocado, burgers and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

THE PORK AND SPOON AT MARCO POLO

Handout

The Manila Food and Wine Festival 2023 winds up with a very special snout-to-tail 14-hands collab.

Joining Marco Polo Ortigas Manila executive sous chef Rexsan Abaquez are Ninyo’s Nino Laus, Alegria’s Charles Montañez, Locavore’s Kel Zaguirre, Raintree Restaurant’s Kalel Chan, Mimi & Bros’ Edward Bugia, and Gelato Manila’s Zarah Manikan who will be cooking up their interpretations of appetizers, lechon, longganisa, and ribs among other dishes that use the whole pig.

The Pork and Spoon will be held on April 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Cucina on the 24th floor of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila and is priced at P4,000 per seat.

COCKTAIL COLLECTION AT THE LONG BAR

Handout

The Long Bar at Raffles Makati invites cocktail drinkers on an exploration of regions featuring spirits from Moet & Henessy. Each cocktail was specially made to reflect the flavors and aromas of Philippine regions.

Among them are: Little Baguio with Volcan Blanco Tequila and strawberries; Moringa Blast with Belvedere Vodka and moringa juice inspired by Calabarzon' Manzanilla Blossom, a Batangueno whisky sour with Glenmorangie X; Kahel de Bicolandia with Belvedere Whisky infused with chili; Purple Yam with Volcan Blanco Tequila and ube liqueur inspired by Mindoro; Chavacano Sour with Henessy VS, Cointreau simple syrup, and green mango that pays tribute to Zamboanga; and the Banana Del Norte, a sweet smoky cocktail made with Ardbeg, Glenmorangie X and espresso liqueur.

The "Exploration of Regions" cocktail collection is available exclusively at The Long Bar of Raffles Makati Hotel, which is open daily, from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight on Sundays to Thursdays, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

STIR-FRIED SPECIALTIES AT RED GINGER

Handout

City of Dreams' Southeast Asian restaurant Red Ginger breathes fire into its menu with a selection of special wok hei dishes.

The offer highlights chef de cuisine Sam Kin Hue’s mastery of the fire and wok. Wok hei, which translates to “breath of the wok,” is a cooking method, considered an art and a measure of a chef’s skill. The dishes have a unique smoky and charred flavor that is achieved by cooking fresh ingredients in a wok over searing heat, causing the flavor to develop while simultaneously retaining texture and crunch. Repeatedly stir-frying in small amounts while maintaining the right balance of oil to mix with the water droplets from the vegetables and momentarily tossing the flame in the wok, is the key to a perfect wok hei.

The special offer adds five new dishes to the Red Ginger’s extensive menu: Pad Thai Beef, stir-fried rice noodles with beef, tofu, tamarind sauce and peanuts; Mak Pin Chicken, wok-tossed chicken thigh with crispy cereals and curry leaves; Gam Jun Tofu, fried tofu with minced pork; Hak Jiu Seafood, wok-fried prawns and squid with black pepper sauce; and Siu Yuk Noodles, wok-fried egg noodles with crispy pork belly and fish cake.

The Breath of Wok dishes are only available until the end of August at Red Ginger, located at the the Shops at the Boulevard of City of Dreams Manila.

SEBASTIANS ICE CREAM AVOCADO SEASON 2023

Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream goes all out with its avocado ice cream offerings this August.

Returning is the Avocado Peanut Butter Dive Bar, avocado ice cream on a stick hand-dipped into sweet peanut butter and sprinkled with roasted peanut, alongside seven avocado ice cream flavors.

These are: Roasted Almond Avocado with roasted almonds; Avocado Pastillas de Leche with miniature pastillas de leche made in-house; Avocado Peanut Butter with chunky peanut butter truffles; Avocado Tres Leches with cubes of pound cake soaked in condensed, evaporated and whole milks; Avocado Cream Pie, avocado ice cream and sweet cream ice cream swirled together and garnished with graham crust pieces; Avocado Dark Chocolate Chip with miniature dark chocolate chips; and Avocado Banana Pudding with slices of lacatan banana and vanilla pound cake.

The shop’s newest ice cream cake, Avocado Tres Leches, combines layers of freshly baked buttery pound cake soaked with condensed, evaporated and whole milks and frozen overnight, layered with freshly churned avocado ice cream and topped with a pastillas de leche "collar", sprinkled with diced almonds and a white chocolate drizzle.

These are available at Sebastian’s Ice Cream at The Podium, and for pick-up or delivery from www.sebastiansicecream.com.

P14 ZARK’S ULTIMATE

Handout

Homegrown burger Zark’s burger celebrates its 14th anniversary with a P14 Zark’s Ultimate offer.

Every Tuesday, guests can add a Zark’s Ultimate Burger for P14 to an order of any regular-price burger meal that has a burger, a side, and a drink.

Available on all Tuesday of August (August 15, 22, and 29) for dine-in at all Zark’s Burger branches nationwide.