Big Bad Wolf book sale set to return to Cebu

Handout

After a successful run in Manila, the Big Bad Wolf book sale is heading to Cebu for the first time since 2019.

Book lovers can enjoy big discounts from September 15 to October 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at SM Seaside City Cebu.

In a statement, organizers said over two million books will be up for grabs, with the event open to the public for free.

Big Bad Wolf, dubbed as the biggest book sale in the world, returned to Manila as an on-site event last June after more than three years.

It held its previous editions in the Philippines online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf has toured 15 countries including the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, among others.