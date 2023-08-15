A poster for the SingaPob bar takeover. Facebook/@smokeandmirrorsbarsg

MANILA -- Award-winning Singapore bars are set to take over the Poblacion neighborhood in Makati this August.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has handpicked some of the city-state's best watering holes for its newest event, aptly called SingaPob, from August 17 to 19 and August 24 to 26.

A bar masterclass will also be held on August 23 in Poblacion's The Spirits Library.

"STB is excited to bring a diverse lineup of world-class Singapore bars to Manila. With SingaPob, we can't wait for Filipinos to discover the creativity and diversity of Singapore's cocktail scene and we hope to welcome them to Singapore in search of more unique dining and cocktail adventures," STB Philippines area director Ruby Liu said in a statement.

SingaPob is part of a bigger project by STB called Serve it, Singapore, which aims to bring one-of-a-kind dining experiences from the city-state to Filipinos.

Below are the featured Singapore bars and the Poblacion hotspots they will be taking over this month:

WEEK 1 (AUGUST 17 TO 19)

Republic Bar (16th in Asia's Best Bars 2023, 90th in World's Best Bars 2022): The Spirits Library

Nutmeg & Clove (7th in Asia's Best Bars 2023, 74th in World's Best Bars 2022): Bar55

Smoke & Mirrors (Best Rooftop Bar in SG Magazine's 2020 Nightlife Awards, 60th in Asia's Best Bars 2022): Run Rabbit Run

Sugarhall (38th in Asia's Best Bars 2017): Buccaneers Rum & Kitchen

Last Word (Best International Cocktail Bar in 2022 Spirited Awards, 61st in Asia's Best Bars 2023): OTO

WEEK 2 (AUGUST 24 TO 26)