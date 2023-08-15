Arci Muñoz and Bailey May. Instagram/@missuniversebahrain



Actress Arci Muñoz and singer Bailey May will help pick Bahrain's next Miss Universe representative this year.

The two Filipino personalities are part of the jury of Miss Universe Bahrain 2023, as announced on the pageant's Instagram page.

They will join the likes of celebrity doctor Nader Saab, Moroccan actress Leila Hadioui, Smile Train Dubai manager Afaf Meky, Egyptian celebrity Mai Omar, beauty guru Vimi Joshi, Mirihi Island Resort general manager Mohamed Shareef, creative director Ahmed El-Nekhaily, Lovin Dubai content director Casey Fitzgerald, and philanthropist Sameera Shah.

The Miss Universe Bahrain organization is headed by Dubai-based Filipino Josh Yugen, who also runs the luxury lifestyle magazine Xpedition.

Yugen also owns the franchises of Miss Universe in Egypt and Pakistan, according to his Instagram profile.

