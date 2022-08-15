LOOK: Sam Cruz in 1950s diner-themed pre-debut shoot

MANILA -- Sam Cruz looks like she stepped right out of the '50s in her pre-debut photo shoot.

The newbie singer had a 1950s diner-themed shoot ahead of her 18th birthday on August 24.

Check out her photos below:

Cruz is one of the daughters of celebrities Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano.

Her other siblings include Angelina and Chesca who, like her, have also become celebrities in their own right.

