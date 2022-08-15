Home > Life LOOK: Sam Cruz in 1950s diner-themed pre-debut shoot ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 15 2022 02:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Sam Cruz looks like she stepped right out of the '50s in her pre-debut photo shoot. The newbie singer had a 1950s diner-themed shoot ahead of her 18th birthday on August 24. Check out her photos below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Cruz (@samcruzm) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) Cruz is one of the daughters of celebrities Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano. Her other siblings include Angelina and Chesca who, like her, have also become celebrities in their own right. Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Sam Cruz Read More: Sam Cruz /sports/08/16/22/this-day-in-pba-history-taste-of-overseas-competition/entertainment/08/16/22/angelica-panganiban-opens-up-about-how-bf-changed-her-life/overseas/08/16/22/space-mission-shows-earths-water-may-be-from-asteroids-study/overseas/08/16/22/extreme-heat-belt-to-cover-middle-of-us-by-2053-report/entertainment/08/16/22/recap-billie-eilish-leaves-fans-happier-than-ever-with-energetic-show