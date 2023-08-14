Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 Shaila Rebortera. Instagram/@shailarebortera

(UPDATED) Shaila Rebortera drew support from her fellow beauty queens after revealing that she has gotten out of an abusive relationship.

On Instagram, the Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 titleholder said she decided to speak up "after over a year of being silent about the abuse."

She recalled posting photos of herself marked with bruises on social media, only for her partner's mother to ask her "to say sorry in exchange for being able to stay with them."

"I decided to leave," she said.

Rebortera went on to reveal that "so many girls" have reached out to her to tell her about "the same physical, verbal, and emotional abuse they have experienced from him," as well as the "cheating incidents that happened."

The dentist-beauty queen said all of these happened while her then-partner "was keeping our relationship and our baby 'private' for his career."

"I feel sick hearing about all these now," she said, adding that she will no longer suffer in silence.

Read her full post below:

In the comments section, many beauty queens showed their support for Rebortera and praised her for speaking up.

"Sending love and prayers to you and your baby, Doc. We love you and support you!" said Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez.

"We love you and are always here for you," said Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol.

"We love you, Dra., and we’re all here for you and baby Amelia," said Miss Supranational Phil 2021 Dindi Pajares.

"I'm so proud of you. I'm standing by your side," said Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla.

Rebortera was last known to be in a relationship with actor Rob Gomez.

Earlier this month, the former Miss Multinational Philippines introduced their daughter Amelia to the public.

"I've always been told to wait for the perfect time to tell the world about you. However, I realized, there is no such thing as 'perfect time.' We only have one life to experience these moments and it is in our hands to make these moments perfect," she said at the time.

"My life, for the most part, has always been private -- but honest. For over a year, I've been bursting to show you to the world, and to show you the world," she added. "My heart has never known this much love until I had you, my Amelia."