National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes mounts exhibit

Devotees of Our Lady of Lourdes must visit the ongoing exhibit featuring 54 beautiful images of the Blessed Mother at the St. Bernadette Chapel beside the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Retiro, Quezon City.

According to Jessi Nell, vice president of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Lourdes, National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, Quezon City, this is a landmark project.

“This is the first-ever all Lourdes images exhibit as we are celebrating the 130th anniversary of the establishment of the confraternity of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Philippines. As it is the launching activity for the 130th anniversary and also para makapagnilay ang mga mananampalataya kung paanong ang mahal na birhen ay nagpakita kay Sta. Bernardita na sa isang simple at payak na itsura at ang pagpapakilala niya na siya ang Immaculada Conception, ipinakikita din sa exhibit ang iba't ibang pamamaraan or artistic interpretation sa imahen ng mahal na Birhen ng Lourdes,” he said in an interview.

The pilgrim image is displayed at the main altar and is the main focal

point of the exhibit. The processional shrine is also present, as well as an 80-plus-year-old image of Our Lady from Baliwag, Bulacan.

There are also two Lourdes images that came all the way from France, one in porcelain and the other in alabaster.

The exhibit runs until August 22. Entrance is free of charge.