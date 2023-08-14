Mansyon sa Negros Occ. kasama sa prestihiyosong Royal Academy Exhibition sa London

LONDON - Tampok ngayon sa "world's longest running display of contemporary art," ang Royal Academy (RA) Summer Exhibition sa Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, ang isa sa mga makasaysayang ancestral home sa Pilipinas na pinamagatang "The Houses That Sugar Built - Untitled 1."

Ang naturang artwork display ay gawa ng Ireland-born architectural and interiors photographer na si Siobhan Doran.

Pa-sample ito ng book project na "Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancesttral Houses" na nakatakda ang international publication sa huling bahagi ng 2023.

Sa libro, tampok ang mga ancestral home sa Negros Occidental at Pampanga na itinayo noong kasagsagan ng Philippine sugar industry.

Katuwang ni Doran bilang may akda ng libro ang London-based Filipina communications consultant at writer na si Gina Consing McAdam.

Sa RA exhibition, ang sample ni Doran na "Houses that Sugar Built-Untitled 1" ay makikita ang bahay ng pamilya Gaston sa Hacienda Santa Rosalia, Manapla, Negros Occidental.

“I am excited that one of my Philippine photographs is included in one of Britain’s historic artistic traditions, the RA Summer Exhibition. I captured the image in one of the rooms of an imposing ancestral farmhouse in the middle of an estate in Negros Occidental. For all its beauty and structural impressiveness, it radiated a profound simplicity and a calm, almost spiritual character," ayon kay Doran.

Noong 1935 nang itayo ang bahay ng mga Gaston sa Manapla na hanggang ngayon ay napanatili sa maayos na kondisyon.

Isa itong paboritong period film location sa bansa at pangunahin na riyan ay ang critically acclaimed na "Oro, Plata, Mata" ni Peque Gallaga.

Si Monsignor Guillermo "GG" Gaston, isa sa mga descendant ng angkang may-ari ng mansyon at hacienda, ang naging "caretaker" nito hanggang sa siya ay pumanaw nito lang July 20.

Hindi maitanggi ni McAdam ang kagalakaan na maging bahagi ng exhibition ang isang artwork na sinasalamin ang isang mahalagang bahagi ng kulturang Pilipino.

“I would really like to thank the Gaston family and especially the late Monsignor GG, for so warmly welcoming Siobhán and me into their beautiful ancestral home and allowing us to hear their family stories and take photographs. It was a blessing. Now one of these photos is being exhibited on the walls of a spectacular institution," sabi ni McAdam.

Pagpapatuloy ni McAdam, "as a Filipino, I am so proud that a work of art that shows an important aspect of Philippine culture and heritage has been included among the contemporary works now hanging in the galleries of the RA Summer Exhibition. I’m sure other Filipinos would be equally proud of what they see, and I hope they have the chance to visit the show."

Buong-supporta naman si Philippine Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Teodoro Locsin Jr., sa art show sa RA at sinabing excited na rin siya sa paglabas ng libro nina Doran at McAdam.

“I was very excited to learn of the forthcoming book, Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes by Gina Consing McAdam and Siobhan Doran, and that a picture from the book taken in one of Negros’ grand ancestral houses now hangs in the Royal Academy Summer show in London," sabi ni Amb. Locsin.

“It is important that we preserve the Philippines’ rich history and heritage as seen through old, venerable structures like these that have defied time and circumstance. Thankfully, art and literature can serve to restore our memories, enlighten us about our past, and inform our future," dagdag pa ni Amb. Locsin.

Nagbukas ang Royal Academy Summer Exhibition noong June 13 at tatagal hanggang August 20. Noong 1769 nang magsimula ang RA exhibition at mula noon ay taon-taon na itong idinaraos.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.