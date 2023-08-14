LOOK: Details of Nadine Lustre's gown for FAMAS

MANILA -- Aside from an acting trophy, Nadine Lustre also won style points in the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

Lustre, who won the Best Actress award for her performance in "Greed," turned heads in a shimmering terno by designer to the stars Rajo Laurel.

The dress, called Swing Terno, is one of the creations in Laurel's recent couture show.

"It's made from silk champagne threads individually fringed to create a bias chevron pattern on the bodice," the designer told Metro.Style.

"I am so happy it had a moment with her as she won the FAMAS for Best Actress," he added.

Laurel also gave the public a closer look at Lustre's Swing Terno in a series of Instagram posts.

Check them out below: