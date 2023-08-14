Francesca Taruc and Skusta Clee. Instagram/@francescataruc

MANILA -- A beauty queen stars in the newest music video of rapper Skusta Clee.

Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc is featured in "Ikaw Na Nga Yon," which was performed by Skusta Clee with Flow G.

As her way of promoting the track, Taruc shared behind-the-scenes photos from their shoot, which included her having sweet moments with the hip-hop artist.

Their photos together drew mixed reactions from netizens, with many of them asking if they are in a relationship.

Others, meanwhile, were quick to remind that they were only playing the role of a couple in a music video.

Check out their photos below:

Taruc's last known relationship was with Christian Singson, son of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson.

Skusta Clee, on the other hand, has a daughter with vlogger Zeinab Harake. The latter confirmed their separation in 2022, accusing the rapper of infidelity.