Not many people know that Thailand’s representative to the 2022 edition of Miss Universe was trained by Filipino pageant coach RL Lacanienta.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Sunday, Lacanienta shared how he ended up training Anna Sueangam-iam that led her to winning the Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crown.

He also talked about how he’s been invited to talk before beauty queen hopefuls in other countries such as in Malaysia and India.

As he gets recognized abroad, Lacanienta said his plan to open his own pageant school in the Philippines remains. “Yun po talaga yung goal ko, magtatayo ako ng firm or ng school dito sa Pilipinas para kung pupunta man sila dito, meron na talaga akong sariling studio,” he said.

In the same interview, Lacanienta shared what he thinks sets him apart from others.

“There are different kinds of pageant coaches. Some are only focusing on a specific aspect, yung iba sa runway lang, yung iba sa Q&A lang,” he said.

“In my case po kasi, siguro one of the reasons bakit ako nakukuha is I touch all bases. Lahat ng aspeto ng preparasyon sa pagsali ng pageant, from stage performance, to personality development, to self-branding, PR, live coaching – lahat po iyon tinuturo ko po,” he added.

At the end of the day, Lacanienta is grateful that the world of pageantry is evolving through the years that it gives a lot of people like him more work opportunities.

Beauty pageants are popular in the Philippines, with many women taking part in the hope it will lead to luxury living, success in high fashion, and movie stardom.

The public are hooked to it aside from basketball and boxing, making pageants a part of the country’s cultural activities.

- with Agence France-Presse