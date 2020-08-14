Online art exhibit puts spotlight on Pinay artists

Handout

(UPDATE) The Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art (ILOMOCA) is holding an online art exhibit starting Friday to put a spotlight on Filipina artists.

Titled "7.23%," the exhibit will run from August 14 to October 19 on the ILOMOCA Facebook page.

Organizers said the exhibit is inspired by the proportion of works attributed to women artists -- or 7.23% -- in ILOMOCA's entire collection, and also celebrates the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Magna Carta of Women (RA 9170) in the Philippines.

The "7.23%" exhibit features artworks by 44 artists as curated by Marika Constantino.

"I wholeheartedly support the need to push for and support more programs to encourage and embolden women artists and women in general. I am excited with this project because hopefully it will generate the right discussion and for my part, a call to action on how to address the inequality," Ilonggo art collector and ILOMOCA art patron Edwin Valencia said in a statement.

Constantino said "7.23%" signifies how small the percentage is of women artists appreciated in the art scene of today.

“This is neither judgement nor appraisal of the collected works. The reality is that this relates to women’s representation and gender inequities that also exists in arts and cultural institutions,” Constantino said.

“This is not in isolation of the overall power structures and patriarchal culture that is still inherit in our society today,” she added.

Dr. Jenny Elmaco of the press and cultural affairs of the Embassy of Austria said the artworks in exhibit is an expression and celebration too of love and hope through art and “are meant to make us reflect."

ILOMOCA is located at Casa Emperador in Megaworld's Iloilo Business Park.

Tefel Pesigan-Valentino, vice president and head of marketing and business development for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, said the exhibit will help "promote art as an interactive platform for ideas that support and celebrate women's role in the art community."

"We are bringing our museums closer to more people, including the international community, through this virtual art exhibit in the time of a global pandemic. The digital realm has allowed us to engage more people real-time while still promoting the safety of everyone," Pesigan-Valentino said.--With a report from Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News