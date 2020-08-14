Maxicare hosts 4-day free COVID-19 testing for over 4K members

Handout

MANILA -- Maxicare recently hosted a four-day free COVID-19 antibody testing session for 4,061 members.

In a statement, the health care provider said members were asked to fill out an online risk assessment form before being instructed to take the COVID-19 test in an events hall in Quezon City.

"You will get a one-hour window to show up and take the test in a large, events-purposed building in Bridgetowne, Quezon City. There were testing stations with proper queuing, social distancing, etc. The whole process took only about 30 minutes," said Maxicare member Atty. Butch Dado of his experience.

"It was a well-organized COVID-19 testing one Sunday morning, offering myself peace of mind," added Maxicare member Dr. Kenneth Y. Hartigan-Go, an associate professor and head of the Stephen Zuellig School of Development Management at the Asian Institute of Management.

According to Maxicare, a total of 631 cases were confirmed during the four-day testing session, with 592 already recovered as of July 11.

The health care provider added that it continues to cover members that have contracted the novel coronavirus as it encouraged those who are experiencing symptoms to call through its 24/7 TeleConsult service.

Christian Argos, president and CEO of Maxicare, said the free testing is part of their efforts of "helping people achieve peace of mind through quality health care so they may live their best lives."