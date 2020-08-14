Heads up: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for Filipino writers for a project

Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Photo from Facebook.com/JoeGordonLevitt

After inviting Tagalog speakers for a voice acting project, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is once again on the lookout for Filipino talent.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the "500 Days of Summer" actor said he needs someone from the Philippines "to write a sentence or two that tells the story of this beautiful moment in Donsol."



He then directed his fans to the website of his creative collaboration platform Hitrecord.

"Looking for people from the Philippines who like to write... know anyone?" he wrote.

A municipality in the province of Sorsogon in Bicol, Donsol is known for hosting one of the largest aggregations of whale sharks -- locally known as butanding -- in the world.