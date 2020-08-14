Food shorts: Buy 1 get 1 pizza, cheese and wine pairing class

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BUY 1 GET 1 PIZZA AT YELLOW CAB

Handout

Craving for pizza? Yellow Cab is offering a buy one, get one promo from August 14 to 16.

Under the "Crazy Pizza Sale," customers can buy a 12-inch pizza and get another one of the same size and flavor for free.



They can choose from the following flavors, with prices starting at P499: Hawaiian, Pepperoni, Manhattan Meatlovers, Garden Special, Roasted Garlic and Shrimp, BBQ Chicken, #4 Cheese, and New York's Finest.

The promo is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

CHEESE AND WINE PAIRING CLASS

La Petite Fromagerie is holding a virtual cheese and wine pairing class at 5 p.m. on August 22.

Fees are at P6,500 for two to four persons, and P7,000 for four to six persons. The amount is inclusive of five kinds of cheeses, two bottles of wine, delivery, and the guided live tasting via Zoom.

The session will be hosted by Karla Reyes of La Petite Fromagerie and Gail Soleto, WSET Level 3 Awardee for Wines and Spirits.

Those interested to join may sign up here.

ENDERUN WELCOMES NEW BATCH

Handout

Enderun Colleges officially welcomed its new students through a virtual orientation last August 7 and 8.

They were individually sent packed lunches to their homes courtesy of Conti's Bakeshop, along with Enderun welcome kits and souvenirs.

"Online learning is here to stay forever, even after COVID-19. While we're here, try to excel in this new mode of learning," Enderun Colleges president Edgardo Rodriguez told the incoming freshmen during his welcome speech.

Enderun is still open to accept late enrollees for continuing and new students until September 5.

All classes are recorded to give late enrollees an opportunity to catch up on course content during the first few weeks of school.

ENJOY JAPANESE COFFEE WITHOUT A COFFEE MAKER

Missing Japanese coffee? Here's a way to enjoy it at home without the need for a coffee maker.

Marketed as a "pourtable" coffee companion, Caldi Drip Coffee packs come with a filter and a set amount of grounds for a more convenient pour-over experience.

Caldi Drip Coffee is available on Lazada and Shopee, as well as the brand's Instagram page.

HAMWICH KITS BY THE PLAZA

The Plaza is now offering "hamwich" kits which include a kilo of sliced baked ham, a dozen pan de sal, and four signature sauces -- Premium Glaze, Gutsy Garlic, Sweet Mustard, and Wasabi Mayo.

Each is priced at P2,300, with free delivery available in certain areas of Metro Manila.

Hamwich kits can be ordered on The Plaza's website.

WWF-PHILIPPINES LAUNCHES HOME COOKING SERIES

Handout

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines is set to launch an online home cooking series this August 16.

Titled "Kawali-Kasan," the show will feature the country's top celebrity chefs and cooking personalities who will share their eco-friendly recipes.

Among them are Kate Dychangco-Anzani of the Anzani Restaurant Group and "MasterChef: Pinoy Edition" winner JR Royol.

"Kawali-Kasan" will run until October 2020, with updates available on WWF-Philippines' official social media pages.