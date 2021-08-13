MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CEBU PACIFIC'S GETGO IS NOW GO REWARDS

Cebu Pacific recently announced that its loyalty program GetGo is now Go Rewards, the lifestyle and rewards program of the Gokongwei group.

With the migration, GetGo points earned before January 1, 2020 are converted into the Cebu Pacific Travel Fund. This virtual wallet may be used to purchase new flights and add-ons, as well as taxes and fees, on the CEB website.

Points earned from January 1, 2020 onwards are converted into Go Rewards points. One point is equivalent to P1 and can be redeemed by the member for the flights with CEB or purchases in over 2,000 retail stores.

GetGo members have been informed of their corresponding point conversions via registered email.

Under Go Rewards, members can earn and redeem points from purchases in Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise, Southstar Drug, True Value, Daiso, Toys R Us, Mini Stop, Daiso Japan, No Brand, Caltex, and Handy Man, among others. Members can also enjoy deals and coupons.

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SETS UP OFW LOUNGE

Handout

Clark International Airport shows its regard for overseas Filipino workers by setting up a lounge for their exclusive use.

The space at the new four-level terminal aims to provide comfort to OFWs coming home for their scheduled breaks, as well as those who are headed to their host countries.

With an aviation and logistics-centric master plan laid out for Clark, the airport is expected to attract more travelers, including more OFWs.

ONLINE EXPERIENCES BY AIRBNB

Handout

Airbnb is offering different online experiences for the whole family as an alternative to watching movies and TV shows at home.

The platform has a wide range of virtual activities by hosts around the world. These include making tiramisu, ice cream, and sorbet by host Bruna; a live virtual wildlife safari in Africa by host Deirdre; a mystery game experience by professional actors and hosts Rachel and Brendan; and more.

Meanwhile, guests who are planning to book a stay can now easily view the WiFi speed on the amenities section of each Airbnb listing.

While hosts have been able to manually add WiFi features to their descriptions for some time, the platform is now allowing hosts to test their listing's Internet speed right within the app, and have this information posted on their page.

SEDA, AYALA LAND HOTELS ASSURE GUEST SAFETY AMID PANDEMIC

Handout

The properties of Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp. (AHRC) assure guest of the highest levels of hygiene and safety so they can feel confident and secure during their stay.

AHRC's biggest brand is its homegrown Seda Hotels, which now operates in 11 locations across the country. The hotel chain has implemented a "Safe at Seda" program based on government protocols and global industry standards.



The program is overseen by a COVID-19 Safety Officer in each property to ensure consistent implementation, from prevention to staff training on detection and management of suspect cases.

Digitalization of processes to provide contactless transactions were among the first changes implemented by the brand. This paved the way for the use of QR codes, to online check-in, to e-commerce and to expanding Seda's presence in more digital channels.

All Seda properties accepting leisure stays have qualified for the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp, attesting to their adherence to health protocols that meet global standards. Several hotels have also received the Clean and Ready Shield from Diversey, one of the world’s leaders in hygiene, certifying that its cleaning products and practices ensure the protection of guests and employees from COVID-19 and other harmful illnesses.

AHRC's branded hotels enforce their respective chains' stringent safety programs. Luxury hotels Fairmont Makati and Raffles Makati, both managed by Accor, have received the French chain's ALL Safe certification.

Holiday Inn & Suites Makati, also part of the AHRC portfolio and a member of the prestigious Inter-Continental Hotels Group (IHG), complies with IHG's "Clean Promise" program.

WORKATION PROPERTIES BY AGODA

Handout

Workcations are fast becoming a staple of the new normal, and as more places open up to domestic travelers, Agoda shares some properties that make remote working a pleasant escape.

Some of these include Aloha Boracay Hotel, Crimson Resort and Spa in Cebu, Joy Nostalg Hotel and Spa in Metro Manila, Hilton Manila, and Seda Centrio in Cagayan de Oro.

Agoda also offers discounts on food and beverages with Agoda Special offers, as well as early check-in and check-out times and long-term rates.