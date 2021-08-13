MANILA -- A Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate is making waves in the local pageant scene after proudly saying that she grew up in a gay family.

Simone Bornilla, who is representing Marinduque, said she dedicates her Miss Universe Philippines journey to her gay parents, as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think one thing that definitely makes me unique is that I grew up in a gay family. I was raised by two men," she said in her intro video for the national competition.

"And over the course of my life, looking back, I don't think I would've had it any other way," she stressed. "They're definitely the inspiration in everything that I do."

Bornilla, 18, is an incoming Medical Biology student at De La Salle University. "I've always dreamt of becoming a doctor," she said.

The aspiring beauty queen said she also enjoys taking on extra-curricular activities such as ballet, musical theater, and choral competitions, as well as pageants.

Commenting on her intro video, many netizens praised Bornilla for her story and her platform, with some declaring that she will do well in Miss Universe Philippines.

In an Instagram post, Bornilla recalled experiencing discrimination for being part of a gay family.

"I was not accepted in an international Catholic school when I was an incoming Grade 4 student simply because I came from a gay family. Surprisingly, Colegio San Agustin - Makati, which is also a Catholic School, accepted me with open arms," she said.

"That’s why I want to be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. No one should be judged based on your sexual preference nor the sexual orientation of your family," she added.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25 and will feature only 30 candidates, who will be chosen after a series of virtual challenges.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.