Kisses Delavin reveals role model in pageantry

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kisses Delavin on Thursday was asked about her role model in pageantry as she competes in Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In an interview with local pageant websites which was streamed live on Facebook, Delavin said she has always been inspired by Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago.

The actress said she first saw Santiago as a teenager when she competed -- and eventually won -- the local pageants Miss Masbate and Miss Kaogma.

Like Delavin, Santiago also hails from Masbate.

"I think one of my biggest role models, because she's also a Masbateña, is Bea Rose Santiago. It started when I was 16 years old because in my Miss Masbate province pageant and in my Miss Kaogma pageant, Miss Bea Rose Santiago was the host."

"I met her personally and I was just really in awe as a Masbateña of the amazing things she did on the international stage," she added.

Aside from Santiago, Delavin also mentioned another Miss International titleholder as her inspiration.

She said she is honored to have beauty queen friends such as Kylie Verzosa, who won Miss International in 2016.

"I have so many friends who are beauty queens and I am honored na friends ko sila, honestly. For example, ate Kylie Verzosa, whom I love so much," she said.

Delavin is considered a fan favorite in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, having won both the intro video and headshot challenges.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on September 25.

The winner will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

