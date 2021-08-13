MANILA -- Kisses Delavin on Thursday gamely answered questions from pageant experts and fans as one of the candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

In an interview with pageant websites which was streamed live on Facebook, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate was asked to share her thoughts, among others, about trans women joining competitions initially intended for natural-born women, such as Miss Universe.

Acknowledging the thousands of social media viewers, Delavin began by saying: "A lot of people need to hear this."

"There are Catholic beliefs and I am from a Catholic family, but also I found that even if you practice religious beliefs, we do not have the right to make other people feel unsafe. So I think for me, trans women should feel safe to join whatever they decide [to join]," she said.

Addressing trans women who are aspiring to be on the Miss Universe stage, she went on: "If it's what you want, go for it. Iwagayway mo 'yung being who you are."

Delavin also encouraged the rest of the public to "have more openness" and "make everybody feel welcome" despite not sharing the same beliefs as others.

This prompted one of the hosts of the livestream to ask Delavin if she is an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

She replied yes, but felt the need to clarify that she is "an ally of all kinds of people."

"We need not to single out LGBTQ+, they are still normal people," she stressed.

"There are so many things other than being LGBTQ+. They are talented and... We need to focus on what they can do instead of just focusing that they are LGBTQ+. Because they are so much more than that for me," she added.

Meanwhile, Delavin also impressed viewers with her answers to typical pageant questions, such as the "essence of a woman."

She spoke of women being "multi-dimensional," pointing out that they should not be limited by social norms and stereotypes.

"I think the essence of being a woman is that we are multi-dimensional... It's not anymore that the essence is just being a mother. You can be a mother... an owner of a company, you could be a CEO," she explained.

"That is the true essence of being a woman, just being yourself and embracing what you want to achieve. That is the essence of a woman for me," she added. "Women can be anything nowadays, it's not that you're less of a woman because you don't have a child or things like that. We are multi-dimensional."

As to how she defines an "empowered woman," Delavin said it is not just about being self-aware, but also about being an inspiration to others.

"I think the definition of an empowered woman is you know who you are, what you can do, what you can offer. Knowing who you are and what you can offer, you [then] give yourself," she said. "You're not afraid to... to put yourself out there in order to achieve what is God's purpose for you."

"And it's definitely reaching out to others who need empowerment," she added. "It's not enough to say, 'Oh I'm empowered. You need to be able to look at another girl and say, 'I can and you can do it, too."

"So sa lahat ng girls who are empowered, let's share the blessings to other girls and guys."

