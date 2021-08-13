Singer and vlogger Saab Magalona (right) had not seen the controversial video when she took part in the #PandemicEffect campaign of Belo Beauty, she said. Screenshot / Instagram: @saabmagalona

MANILA — Singer and vlogger Saab Magalona said Belo Beauty has apologized to her for involving her in its #PandemicEffect campaign, which drew backlash this week and has since been discontinued.

Magalona was among the celebrities which Belo tapped for its social media promotions. Alongside the likes of actresses Francine Diaz and Gabbi Garcia, Magalona used the hashtag in a post on her social channels.

In her post dated August 1, two weeks before the release of the widely criticized ad, Magalona shared a selfie with the caption:

“Over 500 days of struggling to answer the question ‘what’s the point?’ This is the #PandemicEffect.

“Still, I keep doing things that make me happy regardless of the uncertainty. Publish that podcast, record that song, put on your makeup even if you’re just at home.

“Love yourself so you can add to the happy energy in this world! Thanks for the reminder, @belobeauty.”

In a statement released after Belo’s public apology over what it admitted was an “insensitive and upsetting” ad, Magalona explained that she had not seen the video when she was first approached by the group to “post a reminder to love ourselves especially during these hard times.”

“I used the hashtag thinking I was helping promote self-care and, understandably, people got upset after the ad aired! It was 100% insensitive and tactless,” she wrote.

The ad depicted a conventionally attractive woman whose appearance changes during the coronavirus lockdown. Seated on a couch and watching pandemic-related news, she grows facial and body hair, is covered with blemishes, and gains significant weight.

“Tough times call for beautiful measures,” goes the tagline of the campaign.

My thoughts on the #PandemicEffect ad of @belobeauty. As I’ve had my battles with depression and PTSD, I’m well aware of how triggering the ad was and don’t take offense at all for the backlash I received for being part of the campaign. pic.twitter.com/arjvoFCSIo — Saab (@saabmagalona) August 11, 2021

In her statement, Magalona emphasized she “wouldn’t promote or support a campaign that highlights and shames (unintentional or not) those of us badly affected by mental and emotional exhaustion given that we are all just trying to stay alive.”

According to Magalona, Belo Beauty has reached to her to “apologize and acknowledge their poor choice of execution.”

“While I appreciate it, I’m not the one that needs the apology,” she said.

Aside from Belo, the ad agency behind the concept, Gigil, has issued a public apology following the criticisms.

Magalona called on the beauty clinic, headed by celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, to “actively promote diversity and inclusivity as beauty comes in all shapes, shades, and sizes.”

