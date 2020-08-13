LOOK: This 'sippy mask' lets people drink while wearing it

MANILA -- Face masks have become part of the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, making even the simple act of drinking in public a challenge.

Fortunately for milk tea lovers, a local shop has come up with a way to avoid having to expose one's face while drinking.

Called the "sippy mask," the black three-ply face covering by Gallontea has a button that fits a large milk tea straw.

It is available for free with a minimum order of P1,000 from August 14 to 18 on Gallontea's social media pages.

"Filed under: Essentials," it said.

Gallontea markets itself as the first in the Philippines to offer milk tea in gallon-size portions.

The store also offers fruit tea, sinkers, and siomai in large servings.