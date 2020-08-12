Ilonggo short film about fish bones chosen as finalist for Gawad CCP award

ILOILO CITY - Bukog (fish bones), an Ilonggo short film about local superstitions, made it as one of the finalists for the short feature category at the "Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video".

The short film tells about how a family dealt with a fishbone that was stuck in the throat of one of their family members. It was written and directed by Kevin Piamonte, an Ilonggo professor, and co-directed by Kenneth Dela Cruz.

"Eto yung mga superstitious beliefs natin. Rather than addressing the problem right away, kung anong mga solution na hinahanap na parang mga ganun. But at the same time, we didn’t realize nga how relevant the film is during this time," Piamonte told ABS-CBN News in an online interview on Wednesday.

The film was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic started. It was meant to be submitted to Busan Asian Film School and the Busan International Short Film festival in South Korea by the production team.

But due to the pandemic, their plans changed.

Eventually, the film was submitted to Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video and made it as one of the finalists for the Short Feature Category.

Piamonte is grateful for CCP for the opportunity to showcase Ilonggo talents in filmmaking.

"Thank you to Gawad CCP Alternatibo for this wonderful film festival for showcasing different Filipino films. All of us Filipinos can experience the rest of the islands even if we are just at home," he said.

Bukog and other film entries to Gawad CCP can be watched in Vimeo for free, just by going to https://vimeo.com/ondemand/gawadalternatibo and clicking 'RENT ALL FOR $0.99'. You can use a promo code, by typing CINEMALAYALIBRE.