Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz with a Barbie doll made in her image. Photo courtesy: Instagram/dr.audreyxsue

She is not just a beautiful face. She is also a physician.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a 31-year-old internist who has a Barbie doll made in her image. She is being honored with a one-of-a-kind doll by Mattel, Inc. as part of the company's Thank You Heroes program for pandemic frontline health workers.

In an interview with TFC News, Dr. Cruz shared that it all started with a video she made, denouncing Asian American hate. She was surprised when she later got an email, saying she was chosen by Mattel to represent the Asian American community.

"I had an article written about me. Barbie said that they had seen this article, they had seen the video, and they wanted to honor me with a Barbie doll," said Cruz. "I was just so honored honestly. I was so emotional because I couldn't believe what they want to honor me. I feel like my story is not unique. I feel like I was just doing my part just to speak out for our people and certainly being a frontline health worker too. I was just doing my job."

Cruz dedicates this honor not only to Asian Americans, but also to Filipino women around the world. "You have a voice; don't be afraid to speak up."

The doctor added, "when I was growing up, I feel like my voice didn't make a difference. But as I was able to grow older, as I was able to be in this profession, I realized anyone has a voice and if you want to speak up for something, do it."

Cruz also said that standing up against Asian hate crime was an advocacy she chose with other Asian American doctors.

"We were seeing what was going on in the world. We did not want this to continue. I was a new mom at the time. I had a little boy, he was only a few months old when everything was happening. I didn't want this to be the world he grows up in, and certainly didn't want him seeing all these hatred and acts of violence towards people like us."

Before becoming a doctor, Cruz majored in electrical engineering. She said that although it was a male dominated profession, she was among four women who graduated in her class. "I do want to break the stereotype. A male can be a nurse and a female can be a doctor," asserted Cruz. "There should not be any judgment involved."

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is among frontline workers recognized by Mattel, Inc. for their contributions in the COVID-19 fight. Photo courtesy: Instagram/dr.audreyxsue

Eldest among three siblings, Cruz was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. She moved to Las Vegas when she was 5 years old. Both of her parents hail from Cavite City, Philippines. Growing up, Cruz was a straight A student. Her mother also recalls that her daughter has always been compassionate of others. "When she was 10 years old, she called 911 when my dad was having a stroke. So she saved his life," shared Audrey's mom, May.

The mother added that she has been supporting her daughter's advocacy. "I share her stories to our friends and family, and of course I share to my friends how to fight discrimination because as a nurse, we do come across being discriminated too at times. So there's really no room for hatred in this world right now."

The Pinay Barbie continues to see patients every day. She encourages everyone to mask up and get vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.