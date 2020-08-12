WATCH: Solenn Heussaff shows plant collection

MANILA -- Solenn Heussaff finally granted her fans' request to see her growing plant collection.

The actress recently released a vlog about being a plant parent, showing the many greens in different parts of her home.

And while she has a lot of plants, she admitted that she does not have a green thumb and is continuously learning from her mistakes.

"This is a non-green person... trying to teach people like me that are not really into planting but want plants at home. I hope you guys learn with me on this vlog with my do's and don'ts and my mistakes," she said.

"I am not a perfect plant person because I have dead plants, but I just want to share [this with you]," she added.

According to Heussaff, there are three reasons why she has a lot of plants at home: "One, because they look beautiful. Two, I don't have a garden. And three, it does help with the air and the atmosphere in our house."

Check out her plant collection in the video below: