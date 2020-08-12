Stuff of memes: Gardo Versoza to guest on Ces Drilon's online show

MANILA -- Both their names have been used in Filipino gay lingo to refer to being stressed and haggard.

And on August 24, Ces Drilon and Gardo Versoza will finally meet -- virtually, at least -- in what is expected to generate countless funny memes among Filipino netizens.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the veteran journalist announced that Versoza will be the guest on the next episode of "Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon," her online show on Kumu's For Your Entertainment channel.

"Yes! It's really happening! By popular demand!" she said. "Join our first encounter as Gardo, este Hagardo, guests in my show."

As she invited streamers on Kumu to be her co-host, she asked: "Ikaw na ba ang magpapakalma kay Stress Drilon and Hagardo Versoza?"

Versoza, for his part, re-posted the promotional image for "Bawal Ma-Stress Drilon" on his Instagram page.

He also shared a video of him dancing in heels, teasing his followers that he will do a TikTok number with Drilon on the show.

"Are you cupcakes ready for my TikTok number with Ces Drilon?" he asked.

"Watch us on August 24 at 9:30 p.m., chikahan at TikTokan with Stress Drilon and Hagardo Versoza," the actor added.