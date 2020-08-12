LOOK: Dapitan Arcade now has an online store

MANILA -- A popular shopping spot for affordable home items and Christmas decorations is also adapting to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City now has an online store, allowing customers to check out a selection of home items and have them delivered to their doorstep.

Screenshot from Dapitan Arcade's online store

Powered by Sulit.ph, the website also welcomes wholesale orders and even those who want to sell their products.

Items are priced as low as P60 to as high as P12,800, with the shipping fee within Metro Manila at P150.

As of writing, categories include clocks, containers, dinnerware, figurines, lamps, lanterns, ornaments, planters, pottery, and other items.

Through a disclaimer on its online store, Dapitan Arcade apologized in advance to its customers as some deliveries may be delayed because of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila until August 18.