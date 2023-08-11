Maricel Laxa, Anthony Pangilinan share marriage insights in new book

Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan. Instagram/@mommymaricel

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan believe that making a marriage work is very similar to their experience of running marathons.

Their newly released book, aptly titled "Marriage is a Marathon," features their insights as they mark 30 years of marriage.

In a media huddle on Thursday, Laxa said both married couples and those who are planning to tie the knot can learn a lot from their latest project.

She noted how many soon-to-wed couples tend to focus too much on their big day instead of what comes afterwards.

"What we've seen through 30 years is that people are so excited to have their grand weddings, but not so much giving their time and effort to prepare for the marriage, which is actually the day after the wedding. The wedding is just one day, marriage is forever," the actress said.

"And so we see that in all the lessons we've learned from running marathons around the world. [Marriage also] takes a lot of preparation," she added. "And through preparing, training, and recovering, you will see that there is a science to it as well. And you need all the help you can get along the way."

Sharing his wife's sentiment, Pangilinan stressed the importance of building habits and systems, which can be seen in both successful marriages and marathons.

And while love and passion are important, people should still need to put in the work.

"Hindi puwedeng panay puso lang, hindi puwedeng panay inspirasyon lang... Kailangan mo ng kakayahan, kailangan mo ng tamang sistema, kailangan mo ng habits," he explained.

He went on: "In marriage, in marathons, ganoon eh. After a while, wala ka nang inspirasyon, di ba? Galit ka na sa mundo, galit ka na sa nag-organize [ng marathon], galit ka na sa Diyos na naglagay sa 'yo sa laban na 'yon, and you just follow the pattern that the last six months [of training] taught you. You just do it and before you realize it, my God you're done."

"Kapag nag-asawa ka, kahit ang ganda ng pangarap niyo, you don't rise to that level of your dream, your goal, your target. You always fall down to the level of your habits and systems in marriage," he emphasized. "If you don't talk, if you don't communicate, if you don't align, if you don't pray together, if you don't have family meals, you don't have all those habits, forget all those dreams. Because you'll always go down to those bad habits."

"Marriage is a Marathon" features a total of 8 chapters, each featuring tips on how couples can navigate their relationship "one step at a time."

Laxa said focusing on their own journey and staying true to themselves helped a lot in their 30 years of marriage.

"Most of the things we go through, we go through privately. We don't announce it to everyone... These are things that we have agreed to just sort out within ourselves," she said. "And these lessons we learned, we share to others. Nothing to sort out in the public."

Laxa added that in the end, it is all about moving forward and making a conscious decision to make things work.

"You just endure. When you can't stand it, you just decide then you move on again. Because sometimes when you dwell in something you think you're enduring, you get stuck," she said.

"I've learned through training [for marathons] that when I get up and see that it's raining outside, I literally kick myself in the butt and I throw myself out of bed to run. So it's not anymore an option, it's just something I have to do."

"Marriage is a Marathon" is available on Shopee for P499. More details are available on Pangilinan and Laxa's website.