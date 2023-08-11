'Detective Pikachu Returns' to launch in Oct. on Nintendo Switch

Handout photo

More than seven years after "Detective Pikachu," its sequel "Detective Pikachu Returns" will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 6.

Pre-orders opened last Wednesday, alongside the launch of its trailer.

"Detective Pikachu Returns" takes after its Nintendo 3DS prequel "Detective Pikachu" and was announced in 2019. The story follows the search for protagonist Tim's dad in Ryme City -- all while the duo embark on case-solving.

Players will advance in the main storyline as they finish quests along the way, gathering information as they encounter other people and Pokemon.

Growlithe will be a side character helping the player track scents, aiding the player in finding case evidence.

Local retailers such as Datablitz and Game One have the game out on pre-order in their respective ecommerce websites.