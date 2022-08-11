MANILA -- Herlene Budol has nothing but gratitude for all the people who have helped her in her pageant journey, including those who made her evening gown.

The comedienne and social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," shared a closer look at the gown she wore when she finished first runner-up in the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

She referred to it as the "Tatak Hipon" gown, which had a shrimp-shaped embellishment made of Swarovski crystals.

"My expensive Tatak Hipon long gown by Rian Hernandez. Salamat kay sir Wilbert Tolentino sa pag-support at pag-alalay sa Binibining Pilipinas journey ko," said Budol, who also thanked her fans.

Budol is setting her sights on international pageants, as announced during the beauty queen's recent homecoming party in Angono, Rizal.

"Meron man po tayong mga susunod na laban, katulad na lang ng sa international. Isisigaw ko po doon at handang-handa na po ako sumigaw ng Pilipinas," she said.

Budol also stressed that she will continue to speak in Filipino in her interviews and public events as a beauty queen, just like in Bb. Pilipinas.

"Hindi ko po ikinakahiya... dahil Pilipino po ako at proud po ako na nagsasalita po ako ng wikang Pilipino," she said.

